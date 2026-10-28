Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 Profit Jumps 34 Per Cent To ₹117 Crore On 16 Pc Volume Growth

Gulf Oil Lubricants reports higher quarterly earnings amid rising input costs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: Lubes maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Monday posted 34 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone profit after tax to Rs 117 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong volume growth.

The company had delivered a bottom line of Rs 87 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 44 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,379 crore from Rs 957 crore in Q2 FY26.

During the half-year ended September 2026, standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,700 crore, up 38 per cent from Rs 1,953 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit stood at Rs 245 crore against Rs 184 crore, reflecting growth of 33 per cent year-on-year, it stated.

Lubricants Volume Growth Reaches 16 Per Cent

The company clocked strong lubricants volume growth of 16 per cent year-on-year during the quarter despite tough market conditions amid the West Asia supply crisis.

While unprecedented input cost inflation and pricing challenges continue, agility in execution, strategic pricing interventions and effective opportunity conversion supported customer acquisition and growth, the company said.

“Q2 was testament to our agility amid the continued challenging environment. Despite elevated input costs and Q2 being a monsoon quarter, we stayed strong with the growth momentum, delivering industry-leading 16 per cent lubricants volume growth during the quarter.

“The performance was underpinned by distribution expansion in B2C. Strong market execution and continued customer engagement, especially in OEM and B2B segments, led to high-double-digit growth in these segments. Our investment in brand, mechanic engagement, and BTL activities continued with greater vigour. We continue to focus on premiumisation as part of our strategy and our efforts in this direction continue to gain momentum,” said Ravi Chawla, Managing Director and CEO.

Looking ahead, he said, “Our priorities remain clear: profitable growth, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

“We remain confident to continue outperforming the industry, supported by a diversified portfolio, strong partnerships, brand strength and a continued focus on transformation with premiumisation and building capabilities into broader mobility solutions,” he added.

Revenue Rises 44 Per Cent In Q2

“We continued our strong growth momentum in Q2, delivering a 44 per cent year-on-year gain in revenue, driven by strong volume growth in a quarter marked by continued volatility, with the West Asia crisis keeping key raw material prices significantly elevated. Our timely pricing interventions and effective sourcing helped us to manage our per-litre margin band with a focus on gaining market share across segments. We closed the quarter and half year on a strong note, reporting 37 per cent growth in EBITDA during the quarter, supported by strong volume growth and calibrated pricing actions, with margins at 11.8 per cent. H1 revenue reached Rs 2,700 crore, registering 38 per cent growth,” said Manish Gangwal, Whole-Time Director and CFO.

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While the operating environment remains challenging, the company continues to focus on strategic sourcing, supply-chain efficiencies, product portfolio optimisation and operational excellence to manage cost pressures, he added.

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