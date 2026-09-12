Beyond the Oil Barrel, India’s BRICS Presidency Deepens Gulf Ties In Tech and Food Security

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New Delhi: India’s BRICS Presidency in 2026 is helping reshape its relationship with Gulf countries, taking a partnership traditionally centred on oil towards technology, investment, clean energy and food security, according to a report.

Sharing my concluding remarks during the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/PNkEBxAD3O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

While energy remains the backbone of India-Gulf relations, the 18th BRICS Summit is highlighting opportunities for cooperation across emerging strategic sectors.

Clean Energy Opens New Opportunities

Gulf investment and expertise in renewable energy could complement India’s engineering capabilities, manufacturing base and large domestic market.

Potential areas include solar equipment, green hydrogen, battery storage and low-carbon technologies, the report said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UAE visit in May 2026, India and the UAE strengthened cooperation in crude oil, LNG and LPG. The two countries also agreed to increase UAE participation in India's strategic petroleum reserves and explore strategic gas reserves.

Food Security Gains Importance

Food security is emerging as another important pillar of the partnership.

India's agricultural and food-processing capabilities could help meet Gulf demand, while investment in storage, logistics and resilient supply chains could improve long-term food availability.

Regional tensions have also renewed focus on energy security, maritime trade and safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

BRICS Expands Gulf Connect

The presence of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the expanded BRICS gives the grouping greater influence across global energy and financial markets.

India's strong relations with all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries could also position New Delhi as a bridge between the Gulf and the broader BRICS grouping.

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Gulf countries remain major suppliers of crude oil, LNG and petroleum products to India. In return, India exports food, pharmaceuticals, machinery, engineering goods, textiles and digital services.

Economic engagement could deepen further through an India-GCC free trade agreement.

India and the GCC formally launched negotiations for a comprehensive trade pact in 2026, covering Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.