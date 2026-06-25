Gujarat Natural Resources Hits 20% Upper Circuit, Stock Jumps ₹16.97 To ₹101.85 Amid Heavy Buying

Shares of Gujarat Natural Resources surged nearly 20 percent on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: Shares of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd witnessed strong buying on Wednesday, with the stock hitting its 20 percent upper circuit during intraday trade.

The stock surged 19.99 percent, gaining Rs 16.97, to trade at Rs 101.85, compared with its previous close of Rs 84.88. The sharp rise attracted strong interest from traders and retail investors.

Sharp Rally

The stock opened at Rs 83.20, slightly below its previous closing level, showing some early weakness.

However, buying momentum picked up quickly during the trading session. This pushed the stock to an intraday high of Rs 101.85, which also became its upper circuit level.

The stock also touched a day’s low of Rs 83.20, indicating volatility before the sharp upward move.

Strong Buying

Market experts say stocks hitting the upper circuit usually indicate very strong demand and very limited selling pressure.

Such moves are often seen when investors expect positive developments in business performance, earnings growth, or future expansion plans.

Although no immediate corporate trigger was visible, the sharp rise suggests improving market sentiment around the stock.

Valuation Watch

The company’s current market capitalisation stands at around Rs 1.31 crore, placing it in the small-cap category.

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The stock is trading at a relatively high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 159.14, which reflects expensive valuations compared with earnings.

Its 52-week high stands at Rs 105.05, while the 52-week low is Rs 83.20.

Wednesday’s rally has pushed the stock close to its one-year high, making it a stock to watch in upcoming sessions.

Disclaimer : Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult financial advisers and assess risks before making investment decisions.