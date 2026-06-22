Nocil Shares Hit 20% Upper Circuit, Stock Surges ₹31.80 In Strong Single-Day Rally

Nocil Hits Upper Circuit. |

Mumbai: Shares of Nocil Ltd witnessed massive buying on Monday, with the stock surging 20 percent during intraday trade. The sharp rally pushed the stock to its upper circuit level, reflecting strong investor interest.

At 1:46 pm IST on June 22, Nocil shares were trading at Rs 190.82 on the NSE.

Stock Gains Rs 31.80 In A Day

The stock gained Rs 31.80 in a single session, making it one of the sharp movers in the market.

Nocil’s previous closing price was Rs 159.02. The stock opened at Rs 165.09, which also remained its day’s low.

Soon after opening, strong buying emerged and pushed the stock sharply higher.

During intraday trade, the stock touched a high of Rs 190.82, which also became the upper circuit level for the session.

Strong Buying Momentum

The intraday chart showed a strong upward move right from the opening bell. After an early surge, the stock remained near the day’s high, indicating sustained buying momentum.

Such price action usually reflects strong market confidence or positive triggers attracting fresh buyers.

Market participants are closely tracking the stock as higher volumes and sharp gains often signal growing interest.

Near 52-Week High

Nocil is now trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 203.91.

Its 52-week low stands at Rs 125.31, showing a sharp recovery from lower levels.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 3.19 crore and trades at a P/E ratio of 57.30.

Nocil also offers a dividend yield of 0.79 percent, with a quarterly dividend of Rs 0.38 per share.

With the stock near yearly highs, investors will watch whether the rally sustains in coming sessions.

Disclaimer: Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Investors should carefully check company fundamentals and consult financial experts before investing decisions.