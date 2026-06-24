Airo Lam Shares Surge 20%, Stock Jumps From ₹85.49 To ₹102.58 In A Single Session

Airo Lam Ltd shares hit the 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: Shares of Airo Lam Ltd witnessed strong buying interest on Wednesday, with the stock hitting the 20 percent upper circuit during intraday trade.

The stock surged 19.99 percent, gaining Rs 17.09 to trade at Rs 102.58, compared with its previous close of Rs 85.49. The sharp rally caught the attention of traders and investors in the small-cap segment.

Sharp Rally

Airo Lam opened the trading session at Rs 86.50, slightly above its previous closing level.

However, buying momentum strengthened rapidly during the day, pushing the stock to an intraday high of Rs 102.58, which also became its upper circuit level.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 85.21, showing early volatility before the strong upward move.

The rally indicates aggressive demand from market participants.

Strong Investor Interest

Market experts say upper-circuit moves often reflect strong buying demand and limited selling pressure.

Such sharp gains are usually seen when investors expect positive developments in a company’s business outlook, earnings potential or future growth prospects.

Although no immediate trigger was visible, the surge suggests rising investor confidence in the stock.

The company’s current market capitalisation stands at Rs 153.89 crore, placing it in the small-cap category.

Key Metrics

Airo Lam’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 29.31, indicating the valuation investors are assigning to the company based on earnings.

The stock remains below its 52-week high of Rs 126.59, while staying comfortably above its 52-week low of Rs 78.

Market participants will closely watch whether the stock can sustain this momentum in the coming sessions or see profit booking after the sharp rally.

Disclaimer: This story is based on market data and is for informational purposes only, not investment advice. Investors should assess risks carefully.