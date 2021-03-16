Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles files IPO papers: Check out share price, price band, and other details here

Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 150-160 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering of up to 1.34 crore equity shares will comprise a fresh issue of up to 1.12 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 22.38 lakh equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The Gujarat-based company may, in consultation with the merchant banker, consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 22 lakh equity shares for cash consideration. The number of equity shares pursuant to the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issuance.