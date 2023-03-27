 Gujarat Ambuja commissions production of Malda maize processing unit
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Ambuja commissions production of Malda maize processing unit | Image: Gujarat Ambuja (Representative)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd has commissioned production at maize processing greenfield unit at Malda in West Bengal, having a capacity of 1,200 tn per day, as per an exchange filing.

The company now has a total maize processing capacity of 4,000 tn per day.

In December 2022, the company launched trial production at its maize processing unit in Malda, equipped with a captive power plant, an effluent treatment plant, and an in-house maize storage capacity of 120,000 tn.

The shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports ended 3.1% lower at ₹231 on NSE.

