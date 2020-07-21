Guardians Real Estate Advisory firm buys office in BKC for a whopping Rs 30 crore

Leading real estate, non-broking consultancy firm The Guardians Real Estate Advisory has bought a 7,500 sq. ft. office at one of the prime commercial buildings of BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) 'ONE BKC.'

The office has been purchased in Tower C of the building and it plans to have their head office at the newly purchased office space. The firm is currently based out of another marquee project in BKC called The Capital from where it plans to shift out in the month of September.

The purchase has been made to reduce the recurring cost of lease and comes at the back of the firm announcing record sales of Rs.318 crores on Akshaya Tritiya, during the lockdown.