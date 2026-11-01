GST Rules Change From November 1, Easier Registration For Small Sellers & Faster Refunds To Begin

GST reforms take effect November 1, easing registration for 9.5 lakh small e-commerce sellers. |

New Delhi: Several Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, including simplified registration for small e-commerce sellers, faster refunds and relaxed rules for post-supply discounts, will come into effect from Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The changes were approved during the 57th GST Council meeting held on October 8. The reforms aim to reduce compliance requirements, improve business efficiency and simplify GST procedures. The measures will be implemented in phases.

Easier Seller Registration

Small businesses selling products through e-commerce platforms across multiple states will benefit from simplified registration requirements.

Sellers passing on input tax credit of up to ₹2.5 lakh monthly can declare an e-commerce platform's warehouse as their principal place of business in states where they lack physical offices.

They must maintain a genuine presence in one state, where Aadhaar authentication and physical verification will be completed.

Registrations in other states can be obtained with the platform's consent without additional tax officer involvement.

The reform could benefit nearly 9.5 lakh small sellers by improving access to markets nationwide.

Simplified GST Process

From November 1, GST registration applications will follow standardised documentation requirements.

The GST portal will offer clearer navigation, drop-down menus and guidance tools to help applicants submit accurate information.

These changes are expected to reduce application rejections, minimise queries from tax authorities and speed up registration approvals.

Faster GST Refunds

Businesses can expect quicker refunds under the revised system.

Refund claims involving excess balances in electronic cash ledgers will be processed automatically without tax officer intervention.

For zero-rated supplies and inverted duty structures, 90% of eligible claimed refunds can receive provisional approval through an automated risk-based system.

Flexible Discount Rules

The government has also relaxed conditions governing discounts offered after goods or services are supplied.

Businesses will no longer need pre-existing agreements or invoice-specific linkages for such discounts, subject to safeguards involving credit notes and input tax credit reversals.

Deloitte India's Mahesh Jaisingh said the changes would particularly benefit FMCG, manufacturing and MSME businesses through improved working capital management.

The reforms are expected to ease compliance burdens while supporting smaller businesses operating across India.