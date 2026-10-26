GST Changes From November 1, Here's What Businesses Need To Know About New Return Rules, Faster Refunds & Compliance Relief

GST reforms from November 1 aim to ease compliance, speed up refunds and reduce return mismatches. |

Mumbai: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system is set to undergo several compliance-related changes from November 1, 2026, aimed at simplifying tax filing, reducing mismatches and improving refunds for businesses.

The reforms, approved at the 57th GST Council meeting on October 8, will be introduced in phases. Changes requiring amendments to the GST law are targeted for April 1, 2027.

What Is Changing From November 1?

The government will begin implementing GST compliance reforms that do not require legislative amendments.

Sanjay Mangal, Member (GST), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said on October 22 that the measures would be rolled out gradually.

The changes focus on simpler returns, automated refunds, better input tax credit (ITC) reconciliation and reduced compliance costs.

When Will New GST Return Forms Apply?

Draft versions of GSTR-1, GSTR-1A and the Invoice Furnishing Facility (IFF) will be released on the myGov portal on November 1.

Businesses and stakeholders can submit suggestions until November 30. The revised forms are expected to become effective from April 1, 2027.

According to CBIC Commissioner Gaurav Singh, nearly 80 per cent of GST notices arise from return mismatches.

The revised forms aim to improve consistency between GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B, reducing errors and unnecessary notices.

Who Will Benefit From Simplified Filing?

Small businesses with annual turnover below Rs 5 crore, making only business-to-consumer (B2C) supplies, could benefit from an alternative filing system.

Under the proposal, eligible businesses may file annual returns while paying GST quarterly.

The Council has also approved late-fee relief for businesses with turnover up to Rs 5 crore, provided delayed returns are filed within the same calendar month.

How Will GST Refunds Become Faster?

Automated sanctioning of eligible GST refunds is expected to begin after November 1.

The facility will apply to future refund claims and will not cover accumulated pending applications.

The move is intended to reduce processing delays and improve business cash flows.

Why Are E-Commerce Sellers Getting Relief?

Eligible online sellers may soon declare an e-commerce platform's warehouse as their principal place of business in states where they lack physical premises.

The proposed facility carries a monthly ITC-related limit of Rs 2.5 lakh, excluding certain stock transfers.

However, applicable state-wise GST registrations, returns and tax payments will continue.

What Happens To Arrest Rules And ITC Checks?

Changes to arrest provisions, prosecution thresholds and e-way bill rules are targeted for April 2027.

A minimum Rs 10,000 threshold for show-cause notices has also been proposed.

Meanwhile, stronger invoice management checks will help businesses reconcile ITC claims with GSTR-2B and identify suspicious invoices.

Importantly, no GST rate changes were announced at the October 8 meeting. Tax rate revisions will be considered separately.