CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi Highlights Major GST Reforms In Mumbai, Simplified Registration And Faster Refunds To Ease Taxpayer Compliance

CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) organised a trade interaction in Mumbai to discuss proposed GST reforms and measures aimed at simplifying tax compliance, improving transparency and promoting ease of doing business.

The event, organised by the CGST and Central Excise Mumbai Zone, brought together approximately 150 representatives from businesses, trade associations and industry chambers across Maharashtra.

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CBIC Discusses Key GST Council Reforms

The discussions focused on recommendations from the 57th GST Council meeting held on October 8, 2026. Major reforms highlighted included simplified GST registration, faster automated refunds, easier return filing and measures to reduce tax-related litigation. Officials also discussed streamlined interstate goods movement and simplified compliance requirements for small businesses and exporters.

GST Reforms Focus On Trust-Based Compliance

CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi emphasised the government's approach of "trust first, verify later" while explaining the philosophy behind the proposed reforms. He said the changes aim to improve taxpayer experience, reduce procedural difficulties and strengthen business confidence. The discussions also covered proposals concerning withdrawal of arrest powers and higher prosecution thresholds to reduce coercive enforcement.

GST Changes To Be Implemented In Phases

CBIC Member (GST) Sanjay Mangal said the reforms would be introduced gradually, with relevant circulars and notifications issued subsequently. Maharashtra State GST Commissioner Asheesh Sharma highlighted efforts to minimise physical interception of goods and strengthen trust between taxpayers and tax authorities.

Industry Representatives Raise GST Concerns

The meeting was attended by senior Central and State GST officials, including Principal Chief Commissioner Prachi Saroop. Industry representatives raised compliance-related queries and suggested improvements to existing procedures.

Officials responded to their concerns and assured participants that their recommendations would be examined. The interaction formed part of CBIC's nationwide outreach programme to strengthen voluntary compliance and develop a more taxpayer-friendly GST administration.