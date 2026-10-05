Businesses May Soon Apply For GST Registration Across States Together, Council To Consider Simpler Forms On October 7

GST Council |

New Delhi: Businesses may soon be able to apply for GST registration in several states through a single application process.

The GST Council is likely to discuss the proposal at its October 7 meeting, sources said. It will also consider a simpler registration form for large businesses and common rules on documents sought by tax officers.

Simpler GST Registration Process

The redesigned form would offer guidance at every stage and specify the documents applicants must upload.

Details already submitted by a business would be carried forward when it seeks registration in another state. Applications for several states could be completed together, while the GST system would identify the tax office using the location provided.

Separate State Registrations To Continue

AMRG Global Managing Partner Rajat Mohan said the proposal could simplify applications across states. However, separate state-wise GST registrations would continue; the change would not create one registration covering all of India.

The council may also approve guidelines explaining which documents officers can request, why they are needed and when they are sufficient. This would help applicants face consistent requirements across states.

Small Business Scheme Already Operational

More than 1.68 crore businesses are registered under GST. A simplified scheme for small and low-risk businesses, introduced on November 1, 2025, grants registration within three days.

Eligible applicants include businesses identified through data analysis and those declaring monthly output tax liability of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, including central and state or Union Territory GST.

That scheme covers 61 per cent of registrations. The proposed changes would address the remaining businesses.

Automatic Approvals For Registration Changes

The council may also discuss automatic approvals for changes to company names, directors, partners, kartas and additional business addresses.

These categories account for around 10.5 lakh of the 16 lakh annual amendment applications. Changes to the main business address would require officer approval, except for businesses registered through the three-day automatic route, which could receive automatic approval.