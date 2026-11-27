From 1 December, businesses can cancel GST registration on the portal if filings are complete and dues are paid. |

New Delhi: From 1 December 2026, businesses that have filed all required returns and cleared their dues will be able to cancel their Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration directly through the common GST portal. Applications that meet the prescribed conditions will be processed electronically without being sent to a GST officer for scrutiny.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has amended Rule 20 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Rules, 2017, to enable the change. The Finance Ministry issued the notification on 25 November 2026, following recommendations from the GST Council. The changes form part of the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026.

Who qualifies for portal-based cancellation?

At the time of applying, a business must have filed all required GST returns and statements within the prescribed time limits. It must also have cleared all amounts payable to the government.

The payment requirement covers tax, interest, fees, penalties and any other outstanding liabilities. A business that has paid its tax in full can therefore still be referred to an officer if a fee or penalty remains unpaid. Both the filing and payment conditions must be met for the portal to process the cancellation directly.

When does the cancellation take effect?

For eligible applications, the registration will be cancelled from the date requested by the business in its application. This means the effective date is the one specified by the applicant, which may differ from the date on which the portal communicates the decision.

The business will receive electronic confirmation of the cancellation through FORM GST REG-38.

What if returns or payments are pending?

If a required return or statement has not been filed, or if any amount remains unpaid, the application will be forwarded to the jurisdictional GST officer for scrutiny. The officer will then process the application under the applicable rules.

Before applying, businesses seeking direct cancellation can check that all required filings are up to date and that no dues remain outstanding. Meeting both conditions allows the application to be processed on the portal without a separate officer review.

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