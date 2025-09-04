GST Reduced On Electronics, Will A Rs 40,000 AC Now Cost Less? Here's How To Calculate Savings

The GST Council has cut tax on ACs and electronics from 28 percent to 18 percent. |

Mumbai: Just before Diwali, the Indian government has brought great news for middle-class families. The GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates have been reduced, making many electronic items, including air conditioners (ACs), TVs, and dishwashers, much cheaper. Let’s understand how this change will help you save money on your next AC purchase.

How Much Will a Rs 40,000 AC Cost Now?

The government has reduced the GST on air conditioners from 28 percent to 18 percent. This means a direct reduction in the final price of the product.

Let’s take an example:

- Suppose the base price of an AC is Rs 34,000.

- Earlier, with 28 percent GST, the total price was Rs 43,520.

- Now, with 18 percent GST, the same AC will cost Rs 40,120.

- You save Rs 3,400 just from the tax cut!

If the base price of the AC is a bit more or less, the savings could range between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 - a big relief for buyers.

The Math Behind the Savings

GST is a type of tax added to the price of goods. Earlier, with 28 percent GST on electronics like ACs, buyers had to pay a much higher final price. Now, with the new 18 percent GST, the overall price goes down.

So, if you were planning to buy a Rs 40,000 AC, it would have cost you more than Rs 43,000 earlier. But now, it will cost you around Rs 40,000 or slightly more — giving you a straight saving.

Why Did the Government Cut GST?

This decision mainly helps middle-class households, making home appliances like air conditioners more affordable. The idea is to reduce the financial burden on families and allow more people to buy essential comfort appliances.