GST Council to meet on June 28-29 in Srinagar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The council meeting assumes significance as it is expected to discuss the report of the panel of state ministers on rate rationalisation

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman |

New Delhi: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 28 and 29 in Srinagar.

"The 47th meeting of the GST Council will be held on June 28-29, 2022 (Tuesday & Wednesday) in Srinagar," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office tweeted.

The council meeting assumes significance as it is expected to discuss the report of the panel of state ministers on rate rationalisation and also the GST rate on casinos, race courses and online gaming.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, is also expected to discuss certain simplifications in procedures.

