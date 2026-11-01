GST Collections Hit Record ₹2.31 Lakh Crore In October, Net Revenue Jumps 25.6%

India's gross GST collections reportedly surged 22.9 percent to Rs 2.31 lakh crore. |

New Delhi: India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections witnessed a sharp increase in October 2026, with gross revenue rising 22.9% year-on-year to a record ₹2.31 lakh crore, compared with ₹1.88 lakh crore collected during the corresponding month last year, according to figures shared in a social media post.

The increase highlights strong tax collections and suggests resilience in economic activity, although revenue growth alone does not establish the overall pace of economic expansion.

Record GST Revenue

Gross GST collections climbed by approximately ₹43,000 crore compared with October 2025, reflecting a substantial increase in indirect tax receipts.

The figures indicate stronger revenue mobilisation and could point towards sustained consumption, improved tax compliance and increased business transactions.

However, changes in tax rates, prices and settlement patterns can also influence collection figures.

Net Collections Surge

Net GST revenue, which accounts for refunds, reportedly increased 25.6% year-on-year to ₹2.03 lakh crore.

The faster growth in net collections compared with gross revenue indicates a particularly strong increase in tax receipts retained after refunds.

Higher net GST collections can strengthen government finances and provide additional fiscal flexibility for public expenditure and infrastructure development.

Economic Growth Signals

The reported increase comes amid expectations of continued momentum in India's economy.

Strong GST collections are often viewed as an indicator of economic activity because the tax covers a broad range of goods and services.

However, economists also examine consumption trends, industrial production, inflation and corporate earnings to assess underlying growth.

Political Debate

The social media post also criticised sections of the political Left and liberal commentators, suggesting they might question the government's revenue figures.

The remark reflects the author's political opinion rather than evidence of any specific challenge to the reported data.

The figures should be independently checked against official GST releases before publication.