 GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023

GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023

More than Rs 89,000 crore came as IGST, while another Rs 12,000 crore was collected as cess.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ever since GST was launched in 2017, the government has been ironing out complications, disputes and addressing demands to boost tax compliance across India. The levy which was meant to subsume other taxes and simplify business operations with a single tax to pay, has also been deemed too complicated by traders.

But despite the hurdles and disputes, GST collection has hit an all time high in the month of April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

Read Also
Detection of GST evasion doubled in FY23
article-image

Higher collection from SGST

  • As Rs 38,440 crore crore of this came from central GST and Rs 47,412 crore came from state GST, some states are still complaining about a GST compensation shortfall.

  • The government settled Rs 45,864 crore towards CGST and almost Rs 38,000 crore towards SGST.

  • More than Rs 89,000 crore came as IGST, while another Rs 12,000 crore was collected as cess.

Read Also
GST applicable on services by branch for head office of the same firm, ruled AAR
article-image

Surge in electronic bills

  • The numbers also indicate a 12 per cent surge in GST collection as compared to April 2022.

  • There was also a jump of 11 per cent in e-way bills generated during February and March 2023, and the highest ever single day tax collection was clocked on April 20, 2023 at 68,223 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Highest ever single-day domestic air traffic witnessed in India on April 30

Highest ever single-day domestic air traffic witnessed in India on April 30

GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023

GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023

Stock trading app Shoonya pays ₹3 crore to make up for losses caused by glitch

Stock trading app Shoonya pays ₹3 crore to make up for losses caused by glitch

Airtel launches new partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies under Global Channel Partners...

Airtel launches new partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies under Global Channel Partners...

Jack Ma returns to teaching, becomes guest lecturer at Tokyo College

Jack Ma returns to teaching, becomes guest lecturer at Tokyo College