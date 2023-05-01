GST collection hits record high at ₹1.87 lakh crore for April 2023

Representative Image

Ever since GST was launched in 2017, the government has been ironing out complications, disputes and addressing demands to boost tax compliance across India. The levy which was meant to subsume other taxes and simplify business operations with a single tax to pay, has also been deemed too complicated by traders.

But despite the hurdles and disputes, GST collection has hit an all time high in the month of April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

Higher collection from SGST

As Rs 38,440 crore crore of this came from central GST and Rs 47,412 crore came from state GST, some states are still complaining about a GST compensation shortfall.

The government settled Rs 45,864 crore towards CGST and almost Rs 38,000 crore towards SGST.

More than Rs 89,000 crore came as IGST, while another Rs 12,000 crore was collected as cess.

Surge in electronic bills