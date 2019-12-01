GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark in November: Govt data

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in November crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, marginally up from the previous month, official data showed on Sunday.

Gross GST Revenue collection for November, 2019 is Rs 1,03,492 crore. CGST collection is Rs 19,592 crore, SGST is Rs 27,144 crore, IGST is Rs 49,028 crore (including Rs 20,948 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,727 crore (including Rs 869 crore collected on imports).