 MCA Portal Shows Errors After Year-End Filing Deadline, Extension Demands Grow As Professionals Seek Relief
As of January 2, the MCA portal continues to face technical errors, preventing smooth filing of annual returns after the December 31 deadline. Persistent crashes have increased anxiety among professionals, sparked social media demands for an extension, and raised fears of penalties due to system failures.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Technical issues on the MCA portal after the December 31 deadline have prevented many companies from filing annual returns. |

Mumbai: On January 2, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal is still facing serious technical problems, even after the December 31 deadline for filing annual returns. Many company filers and professionals report that the website continues to crash, show error messages, or log users out without warning. The problems have carried over into the new year, increasing stress for those trying to complete mandatory filings.

Deadline Pressure Raises Anxiety

Although the main deadline has passed, a limited time window still exists for completing filings. With each passing day, pressure is mounting. Filers say repeated system failures are making it almost impossible to submit forms smoothly. Many professionals claim they are spending hours trying to log in, only to face timeouts or incomplete uploads.

Social Media Outcry Grows Louder

Complaints on social media have intensified on January 2. The hashtag “Extend Due Date Immediately” continues to trend, with users sharing their struggles and warning that delays are unavoidable due to technical faults. Several posts question why the portal remains unstable during regular working hours, forcing people to attempt filings late at night or early morning.

Fear of Penalties and Unfair Consequences

Under MCA rules, late filings can lead to financial penalties and further compliance checks. Professionals argue that companies should not be punished for delays caused by system errors. They warn that if relief is not provided, many companies could face unnecessary fines and long-term compliance issues, even though there was no intention to delay filings.

No Official Update So Far

As of January 2, there has been no official announcement from the MCA confirming the issues or granting a deadline extension. This lack of clarity has added to the frustration. Filers say immediate action is needed-either by fixing the portal quickly or by extending the due date-to prevent large-scale non-compliance caused by technical failures rather than negligence.

