Great Eastern Shipping Q1 Profit Jumps 159% To ₹1,308.84 Crore, Declares ₹14.40 Dividend

Mumbai: Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,308.84 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, marking a significant rise from ₹504.50 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose to ₹2,005.36 crore, up from ₹1,201.47 crore year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹2,286.21 crore, an increase of 71.01 per cent compared to ₹1,336.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses also rose to ₹921.43 crore, up from ₹800.92 crore year-on-year.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹14.40 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders for this dividend is 7 August 2026, with payments scheduled on or after 27 August 2026.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹91.68, a substantial increase from ₹35.34 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS also saw a rise to ₹91.49, compared to ₹35.27 year-on-year.

Fleet Changes

During the quarter, the company delivered a 2007-built Medium Range Tanker named Jag Prakash and a 2003-built Medium Range Tanker named Jag Pankhi. It also contracted to sell a 2009-built Long Range 2 Tanker Jag Lokesh, with delivery subsequent to the quarter end.

New Acquisitions

Great Eastern Shipping took delivery of a secondhand 2014-built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Carrier named Jag Abhishek and a secondhand 2014-built Medium Range Tanker named Jag Prabhu. The company also contracted to buy a secondhand 2015-built Long Range 2 Tanker Jag Laxman, with delivery subsequent to the quarter end.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.