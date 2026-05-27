Granules India Shares Jump 5% To Fresh ₹800 High, Pharma Stock Delivers Nearly 40% Return In 3 Months

Shares of Granules India surged nearly 5 percent on May 27 and touched a new all-time high of around Rs 800. |

Mumbai: Shares of Granules India created strong buzz in the stock market on Wednesday after the pharma company’s stock touched a fresh all-time high.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 20,000 crore, saw its shares rise sharply during the trading session on May 27. The stock jumped nearly 5 percent within minutes of opening trade and crossed the Rs 800 mark for the first time.

Strong Buying Seen From Opening Trade

Granules India shares opened at Rs 760 against the previous closing price of Rs 756.50. Buying interest remained strong throughout the morning session, pushing the stock steadily higher.

The rally helped the stock hit a new lifetime high during the day. Market experts said investor confidence in the company continues to remain strong.

Stock Gives Massive Returns

The company’s performance has not been limited to just one trading session. Over the last one year, the stock has delivered around 50 percent returns to investors.

In the last three months alone, the stock has surged nearly 40 percent. The biggest gain, however, came over the longer term. In the past three years, the share price has jumped nearly 200 percent.

This means an investment of Rs 1 lakh made three years ago would now be worth close to Rs 3 lakh.

From Rs 2.53 To Rs 800

One of the most talked-about points about Granules India is its long market journey. The stock had once touched an all-time low of just Rs 2.53.

Now, the same stock has climbed close to Rs 800, making it a multibagger for long-term investors.

FII Buying Boosts Confidence

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have also increased their stake in the company. FII holding rose from 13.79 percent in February 2026 to 15.31 percent in March 2026.

Promoters currently hold 38.02 percent stake in the company, while public shareholding stands near 19.09 percent.

Why The Stock Is Rising?

Brokerage firm Elara Capital maintained its “Buy” rating on the stock and gave a target price of around Rs 775.

The company also raised nearly Rs 1,762 crore through a preferential allotment in February 2026. Strong funding, improving business recovery and positive market sentiment have supported the sharp rally in the stock.

Disclaimer: Investment in stock markets is subject to risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions carefully.