Granules India Reports Rs 1,560 Crore Revenue In Q2FY27, Net Cash Reaches Rs 828 Crore

Granules | Image: Granules (Representative)

Mumbai: Granules India announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reporting a revenue from operations of Rs 1,560 crore, a growth of 20 percent compared to the same period previous year. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 181.8 crore, up 39 percent from Rs 130.6 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Financial Performance

EBITDA for the quarter rose 21 percent to Rs 337.6 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 243.4 crore, marking a 38 percent increase. Revenue share from North America was 72 percent, and Europe accounted for 16 percent of the total revenue during the quarter. Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said quarterly revenue crossed Rs 1,500 crore despite higher input and logistics costs resulting from tensions in West Asia.

Business Segments

Finished dosages contributed 73 percent to the total revenue from operations, while active pharmaceutical ingredients accounted for 13 percent. Pharmaceutical formulation intermediates and peptides CDMO contributed 10 percent and 3 percent, respectively. The company closed the quarter with a net cash position of Rs 828 crore, compared to a net debt of Rs 101.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Regulatory Updates

Granules India stated that it filed two potential first-to-file abbreviated new drug applications in the first half of the financial year. The company also addressed a recent United States Food and Drug Administration audit at its Gagillapur manufacturing site, stating that observations will be addressed through corrective and preventive actions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.