Huge Blaze Engulfs Plastic Granules Factory On Dhar Road, Thick Smoke Visible From Afar -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A huge blaze engulfed a plastic granule factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Saturday morning.

Thick smoke billowing from the factory was visible from several kilometres away in the area. Videos of the incident have also surfaced on social media, highlighting the intensity of the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The total loss incurred will be determined after an investigation.

According to information, the incident occurred on Dhar Road’s Nawada Path area on Saturday. The reason behind the fire is still unknown.

The massive fire created panic in nearby areas.

Visuals of the incident:

Huge Blaze Engulfs Plastic Factory On Dhar Road’s Nawada Path Area, Thick Smoke Covers Area#MPNews | #FreePressMP | #FPJ pic.twitter.com/N3qfbmXmM9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 16, 2026

Fire under control

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

Regarding the mattrer, fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey said that 6 to 7 fire tenders were deployed to control the fire and boundry walls were broken to make a way for the fire extinguishing vehicles to reach the spot.

He added that the situation was currently under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.