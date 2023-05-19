 Granules India received ANDA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules
Venlafaxine HCl extended-release capsules are indicated for the treatment of: Major Depressive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder and Panic Disorder.

Friday, May 19, 2023
article-image
Granules India received ANDA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

Granules India Limited received US Food & Drug Administration's (US FDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 37.5 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg, the company announced through an exchange filing. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Effexor XR Extended-Release Capsules of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

Venlafaxine HCl extended-release capsules are indicated for the treatment of: Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and Panic Disorder (PD).

Granules now have a total of 56 ANDA approvals from US FDA (54 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The current annual U.S. market for Venlafaxine ER Capsules is approximately $153 Million, according to MAT Mar 2023, IQVIA/IMS Health.

The shares of Granules on Friday at 9:44 am IST were at Rs 276.75, down by 0.36 per cent.

