 Granules India Ltd receives ANDA approval for Gabapentin tablets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGranules India Ltd receives ANDA approval for Gabapentin tablets

Granules India Ltd receives ANDA approval for Gabapentin tablets

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Neurontin Tablets of Viatris Specialty LLC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Granules India Ltd receives ANDA approval for Gabapentin tablets | Image: Granules India (Representative)

Granules India Limited announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Gabapentin Tablets USP, 600 mg and 800 mg, via an exchnage filing.

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Neurontin Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg, of Viatris Specialty LLC.

Gabapentin Tablets are indicated for management of postherpetic neuralgia in adults; and as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial onset seizures, with and without secondary generalization, in adults and pediatric patients 3 years and older with epilepsy.

Granules now have a total of 55 ANDA approvals from US FDA (53 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The current annual U.S. market for Gabapentin Tablets is approximately $145 Million, according to MAT Jan 2023, IQVIA/IMS Health.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Levothyroxine Sodium injection
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HFCL bags order worth ₹282.61 crores for Surat Metro Rail Project from GMRC

HFCL bags order worth ₹282.61 crores for Surat Metro Rail Project from GMRC

Rupee opens lower by 10 paise against dollar in early trade

Rupee opens lower by 10 paise against dollar in early trade

Gold prices fall by Rs 240, silver also drops in early trade

Gold prices fall by Rs 240, silver also drops in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 29: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 29: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 180 points, Nifty above 17000

Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 180 points, Nifty above 17000