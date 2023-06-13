 Granules India Received ANDA Approval For Metoprolol Succinate ER Tablets
Granules now has a total of 57 ANDA approvals from US FDA (55 final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Granules India Received ANDA Approval For Metoprolol Succinate ER Tablets | Image: Granules India (Representative)

Granules India Limited today, announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, the company announced through an exchange filing.

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Toprol-XL Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, of Toprol Acquisition LLC.

Granules now has a total of 57 ANDA approvals from US FDA (55 final approvals and 2 tentative approvals). The current annual U.S. market for Metoprolol Succinate ER Tablets is approximately $321Million, according to MAT Mar 2023, IQVIA/IMS Health.

Metoprolol Succinate ER Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension in order to lower blood pressure.

article-image

