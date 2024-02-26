Govt Working On To Increase textile Sector's Contribution In Building Developed India, Says PM Modi

Bharat tex | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised all support to the textiles sector, stressing that it will play a crucial role in making India a developed nation by 2047, when India will complete hundred years of independence.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events organised in the country, Modi said the government is working in a very wide scope to further increase the contribution of textiles sector in building a developed India.

"We have resolved to transform Bharat into a 'Viksit Rashtra' in the next 25 years. Four important pillars of Viksit Bharat are poor, youth, farmers and women. And notably, the textile sector of Bharat is connected with all these pillars. Therefore, an event like Bharat Tex becomes very important for us all," Modi said.

#BharatTex2024 is an excellent platform to highlight India's exceptional capabilities in the textile industry. https://t.co/0fId2D7gQE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

He further said in 2014, the valuation of textile market of India was less than Rs 7 lakh crore, whereas it has now crossed Rs 12 lakh crore.

The prime minister also said that during the last 10 years, there has been a 25 per cent rise in the production of yarn, fabric and apparel.

The government is very much focused on quality control in the textile sector, he added.

Bharat Tex | PTI

"Our government is fully committed to support you in all your endeavours," the prime minister said.

On the employment potential and participation of the rural population and women in textiles sectors, he said that seven out of ten apparel makers are women and in handloom, the number is even higher.

He emphasised that the steps taken in the last 10 years have made Khadi a strong medium of development and jobs. Similarly, welfare schemes and infrastructure push of the last decade have also benefited the textile sector, he said.

The prime minister also elaborated on India's growing profile as a cotton, jute and silk producer.

He said that the government is supporting cotton farmers and is buying cotton from them. He said Kasturi Cotton, launched by the government, will be a big step in creating India's brand value globally.

He further said the government is focussing on skill as well as scale with the number of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses in the country increasing to 19. He said that local weavers and artisans are also being connected to NIFTs through special training programmes about new technologies.

Bharat Tex | PTI

Bharat Tex 2024 is taking place in two of the largest exhibition centres in India namely Bharat Mandapam and Yasho Bhoomi.

Modi also threw light on the government's expansive plans to create seven PM MITRA Parks in various states and underlined the emphasis on the creation of opportunities for the entire textile sector.

"Government strives to establish the entire value chain ecosystem in a single place where modern infrastructure with plug-and-play facilities are made available", he said, and added that it will not only improve scale and operation but also bring down logistics costs.

PM @NarendraModi ji addressing the inaugural event of the largest global textile exhibition in India, #BharatTex2024.



https://t.co/mXeiLwu4Jk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 26, 2024

The prime minister recalled the efforts of the textiles industry during the Covid pandemic for the manufacturing of PPE kits and face masks. He underlined that the government along with the textile sector streamlined the supply chain and provided a sufficient number of PPE kits and face masks to the entire world.

He expressed confidence in India becoming a global export hub in the near future.

Bharat Tex | PTI

The prime minister underlined that the government is readily available to function as a catalyst and work towards fulfilling the dreams of the people, as he urged the industries to come forward with a new vision that caters to the world's needs and diversifies their markets.

Organized by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the government, Bharat Tex 2024 is built on the twin pillars of trade and investment, with an overarching focus on sustainability. The four-day event features over 65 knowledge sessions with more than 100 global panelists discussing various issues faced by the sector.

More than 3,500 exhibitors, 3,000 buyers from over 100 countries, and more than 40,000 business visitors, besides textiles students, weavers, artisans and textile workers, are expected to take part in Bharat Tex 2024 along with policymakers and global CEOs