 Govt Likely To Clear Dixon–Vivo Joint Venture, Boosting Local Manufacturing
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Govt Likely To Clear Dixon–Vivo Joint Venture, Boosting Local Manufacturing

The government is expected to approve the Dixon Technologies–Vivo joint venture, which will reduce Vivo’s direct exposure in India. The JV, with Dixon holding a 51% stake, will focus on smartphone and electronics manufacturing, including Vivo’s Noida facility, strengthening India’s contract manufacturing ecosystem and expanding OEM production for multiple brands

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Govt Likely To Clear Dixon–Vivo Joint Venture, Boosting Local Manufacturing

The Indian government is likely to clear the long-pending joint venture between Dixon Technologies and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo later this month.

The approval is expected to reduce Vivo’s operational and regulatory exposure in the Indian market, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

The agreement between the two companies was signed in December 2024, under which Dixon Technologies will hold a majority 51% stake in the proposed joint venture, while Vivo will hold the remaining share.

The JV is intended to strengthen local electronics manufacturing capabilities in India, particularly in the smartphone segment.

According to officials, an inter-ministerial panel has already granted in-principle approval for the deal.

The final clearance is expected to be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) after completing due regulatory procedures.

The joint venture will primarily focus on manufacturing electronic devices, with smartphones being a key segment. As part of the arrangement, Vivo’s manufacturing facility located in Noida is expected to be integrated into the JV structure.

This will also allow the unit to undertake original equipment manufacturing (OEM) orders for Vivo smartphones in India.

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In addition to producing Vivo devices, the facility is also expected to expand its operations to manufacture electronic products for other brands, further strengthening India’s contract manufacturing ecosystem.

Vivo currently holds a strong position in the Indian smartphone market, with estimated sales of around 3.5 crore handsets in 2025.

In comparison, Dixon Technologies produced approximately 3.2 crore mobile phone units during the same period, highlighting its growing manufacturing scale.

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Financially, Dixon Technologies reported total revenue of ₹48,873 crore in FY2025-26, of which ₹44,257 crore came from its mobile phone and contract manufacturing segment, underscoring the importance of this business vertical.

The proposed joint venture is expected to enhance domestic production capacity, reduce dependency on imports, and align with India’s broader push to boost local electronics manufacturing.

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