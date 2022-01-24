Govt exam preparation startup ixamBee raises funds from Caspian Debt Fund

Mumbai Angels’ Portfolio Company, ixamBee, announced it has recently raised debt funding from Caspian Fund, a Hyderabad-based investor.

The fund will be used to drive growth in existing markets by launching additional learning courses and investing in marketing and technology.

ixamBee provides free mock tests for over 50 competitive exams for jobs across public and private sectors such as banks, regulatory bodies, insurance companies, and other government organizations.

Chandraprakash Joshi, CEO & Co-Founder of ixamBee, said, “ixamBee was founded with the aim of unfolding students potential to clear competitive exams and build their careers. We have reached out to over 10 million students, most of whom hail from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We will scale up faster with this funding from an eminent investor,” h

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels, said, “For competitive exams, it’s often a challenge for students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to access quality teaching. With its innovative solutions, tech-enabled support and mentoring, ixamBee is grooming the next generation of smart learners.”

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:35 PM IST