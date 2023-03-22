Government selling 3.5% stake in HAL to raise Rs 2,867 crore

Despite reducing the divestment target to Rs 50,000 crore for FY23, the Indian government is expected to miss out on it. Hindustan Aeronotics Limited has reported a 23 per cent surge in profit for the October-December quarter.
Now the government is selling a 3.5 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 2,867 crore at a floor price of Rs 2,450.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)