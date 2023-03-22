 Government selling 3.5% stake in HAL to raise Rs 2,867 crore
Hindustan Aeronotics Limited has reported a 23 per cent surge in profit for the October-December quarter.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Despite reducing the divestment target to Rs 50,000 crore for FY23, the Indian government is expected to miss out on it. Hindustan Aeronotics Limited has reported a 23 per cent surge in profit for the October-December quarter.

Now the government is selling a 3.5 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 2,867 crore at a floor price of Rs 2,450.

