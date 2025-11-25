 'Government Conducting 'Case-By-Case' Analysis Of Uncontracted Capacity Of Renewable Energy Projects': Union Minister
The government is conducting 'case-by-case' analysis of uncontracted capacity of renewable energy projects, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Prahlad Joshi said.In an interaction in Jhajjar (Haryana), Joshi said concerned officials of the MNRE have been directed to assess on a case-by-case basis the projects for which PPAs/PSAs have not been signed.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Jhajjar: The government is conducting a 'case-by-case' analysis of uncontracted capacity of renewable energy projects, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Prahlad Joshi said on Monday.Joshi said the future of such capacities is expected to be clear by early January 2026 as the assessment is expected to take 30-45 days.

More than 40 GW of awarded renewable projects are presently in advanced stages of securing PPAs, PSAs, or transmission connectivity. The government, early this month, had clarified that it was actively exploring mechanisms to optimise transmission capacity and improve the contracting framework.

The efforts include examining the feasibility of signing PPAs and PSAs for certain awarded capacities and reviewing provisions such as the green shoe option. No blanket cancellations of the bids is being envisaged.In an interaction in Jhajjar (Haryana), Joshi said concerned officials of the MNRE have been directed to assess on a case-by-case basis the projects for which PPAs/PSAs have not been signed.

He made the remarks in a reply to a question seeking an update on the efforts being made to resolve the issue."I have told my officers after a recent meeting with the Ministry of Power to assess the projects on a case-by-case basis, and in one to one-and-a-half months, entire details will be with us after which we will let you know," he stated.Tariff rates of solar projects range from Rs 2.38 to Rs 2.56 per unit, while for that of wind projects between Rs 3.70 per unit and Rs 3.90 per unit.

The winners of these tenders are also engaged with distribution companies (discoms), who are the potential buyers, to reach an understanding for the signing of the PPAs.The minister also inaugurated a 240 TPD (tonnes/day) Biomass Pellet Plant in Rewari, Haryana, of K2 Group. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed.

