 Government Bolsters Military Manufacturing Through Private Sector, Says Defence Production Secretary Kumar
Addressing a session virtually at the ICC Global Summit 2025, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, also said that the primary objective of self-reliance is to make the country independent of foreign agencies in sustaining a war.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Mumbai: The government has been serious in promoting the defence production industry in the country through the private sector and is open to incorporating its meaningful suggestions on the policy and procedures, a top government official said on Thursday.

Addressing a session virtually at the ICC Global Summit 2025, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, also said that the primary objective of self-reliance is to make the country independent of foreign agencies in sustaining a war."Government has been very serious in promoting defence production industries in this country through the private sector and will continue to do so.

For that, the essential requirement is to have our own capabilities not only in manufacturing but also in design and complete control over the platforms which are used, not being dependent on outside agencies.It also means "having complete control on technology, supply chain, material is the goal. And that goal is to be kept in mind by all of us including our industries whenever we aspire our long-term journey in the sector," he said.

He said for a short term the industry may remain dependent on others for certain items, components (and) technologies, "but that cannot be, would not be, shall not be the eternal choice. That is not the choice of the government."The choice of government is to have complete control of today's technology and create capabilities for tomorrow's technology," he said."Expenditure on R&D, improving our capabilities, not looking for the short-term play, looking for long-term play, needs to be the buzzword," Kumar emphasised.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

