Government Bolsters Military Manufacturing Through Private Sector, Says Defence Production Secretary Kumar

Mumbai: The government has been serious in promoting the defence production industry in the country through the private sector and is open to incorporating its meaningful suggestions on the policy and procedures, a top government official said on Thursday.

Addressing a session virtually at the ICC Global Summit 2025, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar, also said that the primary objective of self-reliance is to make the country independent of foreign agencies in sustaining a war."Government has been very serious in promoting defence production industries in this country through the private sector and will continue to do so.

We are open to all meaningful suggestions to be incorporated in our policies, procedures so that participation of the private sector becomes more efficient and meaningful," Kumar said.Stating that the level playing field between private sector and public sector has been created largely, he said, "Though I understand many of you might have different perspectives but I believe and I am open to discussion whenever it is possible that those perceptions are based on certain view points."

"But lastly, in both revenue and capital procurement, the level playing field has been created," he added.Stating that self-reliance is a primary goal of the government, he said, "Self-reliance means that in terms of adversarial conditions on the border, unfortunate situations where we have to fight a war, then we should not be dependent on other forces, on other foreign countries to sustain our war. That is the primary objective."

For that, the essential requirement is to have our own capabilities not only in manufacturing but also in design and complete control over the platforms which are used, not being dependent on outside agencies.It also means "having complete control on technology, supply chain, material is the goal. And that goal is to be kept in mind by all of us including our industries whenever we aspire our long-term journey in the sector," he said.

He said for a short term the industry may remain dependent on others for certain items, components (and) technologies, "but that cannot be, would not be, shall not be the eternal choice. That is not the choice of the government."The choice of government is to have complete control of today's technology and create capabilities for tomorrow's technology," he said."Expenditure on R&D, improving our capabilities, not looking for the short-term play, looking for long-term play, needs to be the buzzword," Kumar emphasised.

