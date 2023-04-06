Government bans online betting under new rules for gaming apps, read what it means for gamers

Representative Image | Photo: TechRadar

Earlier this year, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that gamers will have to pay a 30 per cent tax on their annual winnings. This comes after challenges for online gaming in different states, based on how the government there chooses to apply anti-gambling norms.

Now the Union Government has notified updated rules for online gaming, which have also explicitly banned betting.

How do new rules change the game?

The Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has stated that games involving real money, won't be allowed to facilitate wagering.

This applies to games, in which users deposit a particular amount of money with the expectation of walking away with a reward.

Multiple self-regulatory organisations will have the right to scrutinise online gaming apps and decide if their operations are permitted or not.

What does this mean for fantasy sports and online games?

Online gaming is divided between games of chance and games of skill, in which the first one is categorised as gambling, while the other one is considered legitimate.

Fantasy sports, which allow people to make virtual teams and make money from points earned by virtual avatars based on a players real world performance, is considered a game of skill.

Since gamers aren't putting their money directly on a match or an event, their actions aren't seen as betting.

The clarity issued about what's permissible and what isn't, will enable startups to offer options for gamers accordingly.