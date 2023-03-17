 Government approves IPO of state-owned renewable energy provider IREDA
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will oversee the listing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image

Amidst its push for renewable energy, the government has approved the initial public offering of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) that comes under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

For the stock market debut, the government will sell a part of its stake to raise funds for IREDA through issue of fresh equity shares.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will drive the listing process.

article-image

Why list it now?

This decision follows changes in IREDA's capital structure following an investment of ₹ 1500 crore by the government in March, 2022.

The IPO will release the value of the government’s investment while allowing the public to acquire stake in the state-owned asset.

It will allow IREDA to raise a part of its capital requirement for meeting growth plans without depending on the government.

