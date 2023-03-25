Government appoints Vinita Kumari as part-time director on insurer GIC's board

According to an exchange filing, the central government has appointed Vinita Kumari as non-official, part-time director on state-owned insurer GIC Re's board.
Vinita Kumari isn't related to any director and is currently a professor at Giridih College with 11 years of experience in teaching.
