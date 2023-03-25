 Government appoints Vinita Kumari as part-time director on insurer GIC's board
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment appoints Vinita Kumari as part-time director on insurer GIC's board

Government appoints Vinita Kumari as part-time director on insurer GIC's board

Vinita Kumari isn't related to any director and is currently a professor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

According to an exchange filing, the central government has appointed Vinita Kumari as non-official, part-time director on state-owned insurer GIC Re's board.

Read Also
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board; D. Sundaram appointed lead independent director
article-image

Vinita Kumari isn't related to any director and is currently a professor at Giridih College with 11 years of experience in teaching.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Following central government, Rajasthan hikes Dearness Allowance for state employees by 4%

Following central government, Rajasthan hikes Dearness Allowance for state employees by 4%

Indian government didn't intervene in Adani-Hindenburg case, says economic advisor to PM

Indian government didn't intervene in Adani-Hindenburg case, says economic advisor to PM

Government appoints Vinita Kumari as part-time director on insurer GIC's board

Government appoints Vinita Kumari as part-time director on insurer GIC's board

Crompton announces merger with Butterfly Appliances

Crompton announces merger with Butterfly Appliances

Hiding blue ticks on Twitter may soon be an option for paid users

Hiding blue ticks on Twitter may soon be an option for paid users