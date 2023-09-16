Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Secretly Finalises Divorce With Wife Over Her Alleged Affair With Elon Musk

Google's co-founder Sergey Brin has quietly finalised his divorce with his wife Nicole Shanahan, a lawyer and entrepreneur in May reported Page Six. This comes after the allegations that Shanahan had an affair with billionaire Elon Musk.

According to the court documents the couple's divorce was confirmed on May 26 and will now split legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter.

Though Nicole did not contest the divorce but asked for spousal support in court. The other issues including that of division of assets and spousal support was settled in confidential arbitration.

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan started dating in 2015

According to media reports, the two started to date back in 2015 after meeting at a yoga retreat. This was the same year he divorced his first wife Anee Wojciciki. He eventually married Nicole in 2018.

Shanahan's alleged affair

However, the couple split in 2021 after which the Google co-founder filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable difference. According to a report by the New York Post, he filed for the divorce a month after Nicole had a brief affair with Tesla chief Elon Musk. However, both Musk and Shanahan have denied the claims of the alleged affair.

Musk even posted on X then known as Twitter as a response to a Wall Street Journal article titled, 'Elon Musk's Friendship With Sergey Brin Ruptured By Alleged Affair'. His tweet read, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night. I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,"

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!



I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Even Shanahan called the scandal 'utterly debilitating'. She in July clearly said that she had no affair. However, the Wall Street Journal said it was confident in its source and stood by its report.

