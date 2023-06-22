Google's Pixel Takes A Dig At iPhone In Latest Best Phones Forever Ad Series | Screengrab of Ad

Google on Wednesday fired a new Pixel Phone campaign called #BestPhonesForever to not only hype up its recent Pixel fold but also to in a fun way showcase how the phone is better that Google's iPhone 14 Pro. The fun ad has created a stir with the right amount of sarcasm and fun.

The new commercial series has a total of five commercials and features Google Pixel phones talking to an iPhone through their digital assistant voices. The Pixel phone in the ads is like a new cool kid in town who has seen recent success with new advantages and improvements. The latest Pixel phones are there for the iPhone 14 pro as a shoulder to lean on when it is stuck in the past as the old legend that hasn't changed over the years and needs support.

The ad digs at Apple about the lack of astrophotography on their phones, blue bubbles, use of lightning cables and also poor battery life. The tech giant is using the commercials to cleverly show off its new foldable and talk free built-in VPS services. If that wasn't fun enough the Google Pixel can also be seen sharing a battery to revive a dead iPhone.

While in one ad Google calls out the legendary phone as outdated that was once great to use but now can no longer keep up with the younger smartphones, it also offers some comfort by mentioning the iPhone's blue bubbles. iPhone is seen boosting them saying, "The bubbles! The bubbles! Is all I have to show for all my years on earth the color of a bubble? I mean, millions of people have waited in line for me." In the end after the iPhone runs out of battery the Pixel phone is left calling for a lightning charger.

There is another ad that makes fun of the iPhone for not being able to see the stars like the Pixel while a different one that makes fun of Apple's privacy stance. The Pixel phone is shown reassuring the iPhone that it has a built-in VPN that keeps it safe.

The most interesting one is probably the one where the iPhone has a dead battery and the Pixel uses its Qi-based charging to bring the iPhone to life. In the final video when the iPhone recalls all of Pixel features and asks, "What year is it? Do we have flying cars yet?"

