GoogleForIndia2022: Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, praises rapid pace of technological change under his leadership

With the second largest internet user base across the globe after China, India is an important market for big tech firms that provide digital services. Across urban spaces and beyond, services such as online payment wallets, and e-commerce are being adopted rapidly, as consumers are benefiting from low data rates. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, on his visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in the national capital.

Pichai lauds PM Modi

Pichai later took to Twitter to post a picture of his meeting with PM Modi. Along with the picture, the chief of IT giant showered praises on the Prime Minister, saying it was "inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership".

"Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Pichai wrote.

The Google CEO is in India for the #GoogleForIndia 2022 event. On the lines of the annual event of the company, Pichai had a conversation with India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who emphasised the need of a framework for swift and stable adoption of digital services in India. Pichai reiterated Google's focus on investing in Indian startups, which have a large market to cater to. He also talked about an AI model which can disseminate information in thousands of languages.