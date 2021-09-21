Google Pixel 6 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

Google is planning to launch its Pixel 6 as well as Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in October and now a new listing on Taiwan's NCC database reveals the Pixel 6 Pro (identifier GLU0G) will support up to 33W charging speeds.

It's a major step up for the search giant. In addition to this 33W charging, the phone is rumoured to bring a 5,000 mAh battery.

It also represents a huge upgrade for the company's smartphones, reports GizChina.

The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come pre-installed with a digital car key application.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support.

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:46 PM IST