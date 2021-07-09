Google launches Artificial Intelligence academy for small newsrooms

In a bid to help small media publishers reach new audiences and drive more traffic to their content, the Google News Initiative (GNI) has launched a training academy for 20 media professionals to learn how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to support their journalism.

Google is partnering with Polis, the London School of Economics and Political Science's journalism think tank, to launch the training academy, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The AI Academy for Small Newsrooms is a six-week long, free online programme taught by industry-leading journalists and researchers who work at the intersection of journalism and AI.

It will start in September this year and will welcome journalists and developers from small news organisations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.