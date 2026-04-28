Google Breaks Ground On $15 Billion India AI Hub, Launching Gigawatt-Scale Ecosystem In Vizag

Google has begun construction of its largest India investment, a 15 billion dollar AI hub in Visakhapatnam, announced on April 28, 2026. |

Visakhapatnam: India’s push to become a global AI powerhouse took a major step forward as Google formally broke ground on its largest digital infrastructure project in the country, signaling a long-term commitment to scale technology capacity and economic opportunity.

The project marks the beginning of a 15 billion dollar investment planned over five years from 2026 to 2030, aimed at building a comprehensive AI ecosystem aligned with the country’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. At its core is a first-of-its-kind gigawatt-scale AI hub comprising three large data center campuses, supported by advanced infrastructure and subsea cable connectivity.

Beyond the headline investment, the initiative includes the America-India Connect program to expand fiber-optic networks and a clean energy strategy designed to add new renewable capacity to the grid. The hub is expected to deliver high-performance, low-latency services, enabling enterprises to develop AI-driven solutions while strengthening India’s position in global digital services.

Government and industry leaders framed the project as a turning point. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted its alignment with national ambitions to make India a technology leader, while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu positioned the hub as a cornerstone of the state’s emerging tech corridor. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian emphasized that the project lays the foundation for an AI-native future, while Adani Group Director Jeet Adani pointed to infrastructure scale—nearly 1 GW at a single location—as critical to democratizing access to intelligence.

The development also extends into community and workforce initiatives. Programs announced include training more than 1,000 workers for infrastructure roles, skilling over 1,200 students in cloud and AI technologies, and supporting 10,000-plus women entrepreneurs through targeted business training. Additional efforts focus on water sustainability, fisheries modernization, and grassroots innovation funding in the region.

Complementing the groundbreaking, the Bharat AI Shakti Conclave brought together stakeholders to translate the investment into a broader industrial corridor, with a focus on local sourcing and SME integration into global supply chains.

As construction progresses, the project is expected to evolve into a multi-layered ecosystem that combines infrastructure, talent development, and community engagement, positioning Visakhapatnam as a key node in India’s AI-driven growth story.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the provided corporate filing and media release document. It does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the disclosed information.