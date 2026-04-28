Adani Total Gas Stock Surges Over 7.5% After Posting 9% Increase In Q4 Profit

While the market indices remained muted on Tuesday, the stock of Adani Total Gas surged over 7.5 percent on the bourses, a day after reporting strong financials in the fourth quarter of the last financial year.

The stock on Tuesday opened higher by 0.6 percent at Rs 640.05 compared to the previous close of Rs 636.10 apiece. It soon surged to as high as Rs 684.95, which was over 7.6 percent higher than the previous close.

The surge in the stock came after it reported on Monday a 9 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter of FY26 ended March 31.

The company, a joint venture of India’s Adani Group with France’s TotalEnergies, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.34 crore in the March-ended quarter, compared to Rs 154.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, profit rose 8 percent from Rs 157.22 crore in the December quarter.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,694.61 crore, registering a robust 16.62 percent jump from Rs 1,453.37 crore reported a year earlier, supported by higher gas consumption and continued expansion across segments.

Meanwhile, the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share for FY26.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 (25 percent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025–26. This proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting,” the company said in its filing.

In the last one month, the stock has given a return of over 21 percent. The company continued to scale its distribution network and clean energy infrastructure during the year.

Its CNG station network expanded to 705 stations with the addition of 25 new outlets, while PNG household connections grew to around 1.1 million.