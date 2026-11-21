Google |

Mumbai: Technology giant Google has announced $5 million (approximately ₹46 crore) in funding for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to strengthen advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research, expand educational opportunities and develop India's next generation of technology professionals.

The announcement coincides with IIT Kharagpur's 75th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the institute's efforts to accelerate AI-driven innovation and scientific research.

Sundar Pichai's Vision

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the financial support for applied AI research was envisioned by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an alumnus of the prestigious institution. The Google-IIT Kharagpur partnership aims to strengthen India's AI ecosystem by supporting researchers, faculty members and students working on emerging technologies.

Pichai highlighted the institute's contribution to innovation, particularly in agriculture, education and Indian languages, expressing confidence that the collaboration would create new opportunities for future generations.

Focus On AI Research

Google's $5 million investment will support three major areas: advanced AI research, educational development and AI capacity building.

The research programme will focus on practical applications of artificial intelligence across several critical sectors, including:

- Indic languages: Developing AI solutions to improve accessibility across Indian languages.

- Agriculture: Exploring AI-powered technologies to address agricultural challenges.

- Materials science: Accelerating scientific discoveries through advanced AI applications.

- Education technology: Improving learning experiences using artificial intelligence.

Expanding AI Education

Beyond research, Google's funding will help IIT Kharagpur expand AI training programmes, strengthen curriculum development and provide additional learning opportunities for students and faculty. The initiative will also support AI frameworks, technological tools and research infrastructure across the campus.

Pichai said India was emerging as a major innovation hub, adding that such collaborations could advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making AI benefits accessible to everyone. The partnership underscores growing industry-academia collaboration in India's rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

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