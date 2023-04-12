Good Glamm Group partners with GoKwik to expand COD serviceability |

Good Glamm Group, a leading player in the digital beauty and personal care segment, has partnered with eCommerce enabler GoKwik to expand cash-on-delivery (COD) serviceability pan India and minimize the risk of Return to Origin (RTO, non deliverability of orders).

The Good Glamm Group is South Asia’s largest D2C beauty & personal care conglomerate, with brands such as MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St Botanica, among others. The company deals with multi million transactions every day, a majority of which is COD.

The Good Glamm Group has on boarded GoKwik, India’s largest enablers in the eCommerce space to reduce RTO rates significantly. GoKwik will use its intelligent solutions backed by technology and data science to ensure robust RTO protection and unlock further growth potential for Good Glamm Group. GoKwik will also help the startup expand its COD serviceability deeper into tier three and four cities and remote towns of the country.

“With the rapid growth of eCommerce in India, we recognized the need to enhance our online shopping experience by providing reliable COD service and efficient RTO management. Partnering with GoKwik has allowed us to do just that, and we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to expand our customer base and drive business growth while minimizing COD losses,” said Manan Jain, Group Chief Growth Officer, the Good Glamm Group.

COD continues to be a preferred mode of payment even as the adoption of digital payments in India is growing. According to some estimates, almost 60-80% of orders on eCommerce platforms continue to be COD orders.

“Good Glamm Group is one of the leading disruptors of the beauty and personal care space with their extensive range of products and digital brands alike. They are one of the leading pioneers of the thriving eCommerce ecosystem we are seeing in India. As enablers who are committed to revolutionise the eCommerce industry, we are excited that they have chosen us as their enablers in this growth journey. We look forward to helping them penetrate into the deeper markets of Bharat through our solutions.” Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, GoKwik

GoKwik provides full-stack e-commerce enablement services across the entire shopping funnel. With its rich understanding of tech, backed by best-in-class data science expertise, GoKwik is committed helping eCommerce D2C brands, Omnichannel platforms and marketplaces to increase their profitability, reduce abandoned cart abandonment and customer acquisition cost (CAC), promote headless shopping, increase the prepaid payment success rate, and reduce Return to Origin (RTO) all of which are exceptionally common problems in the eCommerce industry

GoKwik houses over 500 brands including Lenskart, boAt, Mamaearth, Noise, Manmatters, Neemans amongst others who are extensively using their solutions to boost their overall profitability. They are backed by investors such as Sequoia, Matrix Partners, Think Investments, RTP Global and marquee angels.