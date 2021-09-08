Gold tumbles Rs 264 to Rs 46,140 per 10 gram; silver gains marginally

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday tumbled Rs 264 to Rs 46,140 per 10 gram amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,404 per 10 grams.

Silver rose marginally by Rs 22 to Rs 63,486 per kilogram from Rs 63,464 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at $1,798 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.37 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed some recovery paring previous losses on Wednesday. Gold prices are still trading below $1,800 amid a stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:03 PM IST