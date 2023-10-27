Gold, Silver Trade Higher On October 27; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Friday on the MCX.

The Gold futures at 10:41 am IST were trading at Rs 60,955 up by Rs 3 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,786 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 206.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 27 was at Rs 56,800 per 10 grams and Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,960.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,950 and Rs 57,050, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,110 and Rs 62,250, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

