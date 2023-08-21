Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue to trade higher on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Monday morning at 9:42 am were at Rs 58,439 up by Rs 64 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 70,490 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 255.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 21 were at Rs 54,100 per 10 grams and Rs 73,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,020.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,250 and Rs 54,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,170 and Rs 59,450, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,300.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,500.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)