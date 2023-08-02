Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Wednesday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Wednesday at 11:24 am were trading higher at Rs 59,639 up by Rs 251 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 74,370 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 427.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 2 were at Rs 55,100 per 10 grams and Rs 77,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,110.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,250 and Rs 55,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,260 and Rs 60,550, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,300.

While in Kolkata the price of 1 kg silver is at Rs 78,000, in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,300.

