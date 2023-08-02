 Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Trade Higher On August 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 2 were at Rs 55,100 per 10 grams and Rs 77,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Wednesday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Wednesday at 11:24 am were trading higher at Rs 59,639 up by Rs 251 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 74,370 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 427.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 2 were at Rs 55,100 per 10 grams and Rs 77,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,110.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,250 and Rs 55,500, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 2: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,260 and Rs 60,550, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,300.

While in Kolkata the price of 1 kg silver is at Rs 78,000, in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,300.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil

Lupin Receives Approval From U.S. FDA For Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil

Shriram General Insurance Net Profit Rises 37% On Digital Sales In Q1FY24

Shriram General Insurance Net Profit Rises 37% On Digital Sales In Q1FY24

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 2: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 2: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

UGRO Capital Reports AUM Of ₹6,777 Cr; PAT up 244% At ₹25.2 Cr In Q1FY24

UGRO Capital Reports AUM Of ₹6,777 Cr; PAT up 244% At ₹25.2 Cr In Q1FY24