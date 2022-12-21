Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices were unchanged in Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,110. Silver, on the other hand, is selling at Rs 69,300 per kg.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,600 after the price remain unchanged from yesterday's close, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,110 and Rs 49,600, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is currently selling at Rs 54,260 and Rs 49,750 respectively. In Chennai, ten gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 55,280 and Rs 50,680 respectively.

In international markets, gold prices inched lower today from a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent at $1,814.74 per ounce as of 0330 GMT, after rising more than 1 per cent yesterday following a dip in the dollar. US gold futures were flat at $1,826.00.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 69,300, whereas, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 72,500 in Chennai.

Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $24.