Gold and silver prices advanced in the domestic futures market on Friday, Nov 27, despite pressure from a stronger US dollar and growing expectations of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) climbed 1.63% to ₹1,24,790 per 10 grams, while silver futures surged 4.06% to ₹1,52,530 per kg.

The domestic recovery followed weakness in international spot gold prices during the previous trading session.

Global Gold Prices Under Pressure Amid US Fed Rate Hike Expectations

International bullion prices remained under pressure on Thursday as persistent inflation concerns strengthened expectations of another interest rate increase by the US central bank.

According to Reuters, spot gold declined 0.4% to $3,566.99 per ounce at 1901 GMT. The precious metal had briefly slipped below the crucial $3,500 mark on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.9% to $3,565.90 per ounce.

Gold And Silver Prices Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Here are the prevailing retail gold and silver rates across six major Indian cities on Nov 27:

prevailing retail gold and silver rates across six major Indian cities on Nov 27 |

Retail gold prices vary depending on purity. While 24-karat gold represents the highest commonly available purity, 22-karat gold is widely used in jewellery manufacturing because of its greater durability.

Silver with 99.9% purity, commonly known as 999 fine silver, is widely used for investment products such as bars and coins.

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